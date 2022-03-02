Breaking News
Asian shares slip, oil above $110 as Russia sanctions bite

 Mar 2, 2022
Reuters UK

By Andrew Galbraith SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday and the price of oil surged past $110 per barrel as investors fretted about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. As global sanctions against Moscow tighten, the United States banned Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ban during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price…

