At Arab Health 2022, United Imaging Confirms a Partnership Agreement with King Hussein Cancer Center, a Leading Hospital in the Middle East Region

The conference also marked the signing of a partnership agreement between United Imaging and King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC). Under this agreement, the two organizations will be collaborating in clinical applications research, academic exchange, and talent training to advance the oncology and molecular imaging field and to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

Dr. Al Zhang, Chairman and CEO of United Imaging Healthcare, said: “We have been developing rapidly in regional markets such as the Middle East and North Africa since our initial rollout there in 2019. Hospitals and industry experts have widely recognized our innovative technologies and products. We are committed to the medical innovation of the future and constantly improving the accessibility of high-end medical equipment and services globally and also to creating more value in the chain of healthcare delivery through close collaboration with universities, hospitals, and research institutions.”

KHCC is one of the most influential and well-respected cancer centers in the Middle East and surrounding regions. It is the only specialized cancer center and a pioneer in adult and pediatric oncology research, the largest bone marrow transplant center in the Middle East, and the first JCI-certificated cancer center in developing countries.

Meanwhile, United Imaging also supported Zhongshan Hospital (Fudan University) in the signing of a joint memorandum with KHCC. In that agreement, the two leading hospitals will carry out broad range of collaboration in academic research, best clinical practice sharing, as well as personal exchange, etc.

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, highlighted that this cooperation is essential for United Imaging to continue growing in the Middle East market. A network of mutually beneficial partnerships with top tier clinical institutions is important to achieving United Imaging’s mission of “bringing equal healthcare for all” globally, he added.

Expanding in the Middle East, accelerating globally

The Middle East region is an integral part of United Imaging’s global presence. Back in 2019, United Imaging set up a regional headquarters in Dubai, with an experienced local Marketing and after-sales team to meet customers’ needs. Growing number of United Imaging’s equipment including PET/CT, CT, MR, and DR have been installed in top hospitals and clinical institutions in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and more. Partners include Wits Donald Gordon Molecular Imaging in South Africa, Al Tahra Radiology Center (TRC), one of Egypt’s four major radiology centers, and American Hospital Dubai, one of the best private general hospitals in the UAE and ME region.

During Arab Health, United Imaging also strengthened its partnership with Fora S.p.A, a leading provider of outsourced diagnostic and therapy services to hospitals in Italy, and Tengri LLC from Kazakhstan, to accelerate market development in west Europe and Central Asia.

So far, over 17,000 United Imaging products are now in clinical service in over 8,600 hospitals and research institutions in 44 countries and regions worldwide, including China, the U.S., the Middle East, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. The company has also set up extensive collaborations with many world-renowned clinical and scientific research institutions. One outstanding example is the cooperation with Yale University in developing an advanced neuro PET/CT for the BRAIN Initiative, a significant National Institute of Health (NIH) project. In addition, collaborating with Washington University in St. Louis, United Imaging has been advancing the speed of MR cardiac scanning, post-processing, imaging diagnosis based on our 1.5T MR empowered by AI. Another example comes from the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas for molecular imaging research in the cardiac field based on our PET/CT.

Several “World’s first” debuted at Arab Health

The world’s first total-body PET/CT, uEXPLORER®, is an ultra-high-resolution digital PET/CT with a 194cm axial PET field of view (FOV) that enables the whole body to be scanned in one bed position. The system offers total-body dynamic scanning, allows ultra-low patient dose, and produces ultra-high image resolution, changing how whole-body PET/CT imaging has traditionally been performed.

The uMR OMEGA™ is the world’s first 75cm, ultra-wide-bore 3T MR, designed to break traditional boundaries without compromising image quality. The unprecedented ultra-wide bore is offered not just for improving the patient experience, but also for MRI simulation for radiotherapy planning or intraoperative MRI. Combined with uAIFI Technology Platform, it enables fast and accurate examinations.

The uAIFI Technology Platform focuses on the application of intelligent sensors, advanced chips, and artificial intelligence technology. It also enables the seamless fusion of the MRI hardware advancement with software design throughout the entire imaging acquisition chain, breaking traditional data silos and establishing a foundation for continued innovation over time.

