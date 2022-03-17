General

At least 280 people executed in Iran in 2021: UN expert





Al-Araby

Iran executed at least 280 people last year, according to figures published on Thursday by the UN special rapporteur on Iran. Presenting a report to the UN Human Rights Council, Javaid Rehman said the number of executions for charges related to narcotics laws had risen. “In 2021, at least 280 individuals, including at least 10 women, were executed,” he said. The independent expert said he had also been informed that three “child offenders” — the term the United Nations uses for a person convicted of a crime committed when they were under the age of 18 — had been executed in 2021. The number …

