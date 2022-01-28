Human Services

At least 3 rockets hit near Baghdad airport

|

Published by

Al-Araby

At least three rockets struck near Baghdad’s international airport and an adjacent military base that hosts US and other coalition advisors on Friday, damaging an abandoned commercial plane but causing no casualties, Iraqi officials said. The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the press. Iraqi Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement that the attack damaged one of its out of service planes parked near the airp…

Read More