At least 3 rockets hit near Baghdad airport

 |  Jan 28, 2022
Al-Araby

At least three rockets struck near Baghdad’s international airport and an adjacent military base that hosts US and other coalition advisors on Friday, damaging an abandoned commercial plane but causing no casualties, Iraqi officials said. The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the press. Iraqi Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement that the attack damaged one of its out of service planes parked near the airp…

