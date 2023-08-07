Medical

At Least Three Killed, 11 Injured As Buildings Collapse In Iran’s Capital

|

At least three people were killed and 11 others injured, yesterday, as a number of semi-finished buildings collapsed in Tehran, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the morning when the Tehran Municipality staff, backed by the provincial police forces, were supervising the demolishing of an “unsafe” building in District 19.

The knocking down of the building caused the collapse of adjacent five buildings, which also have not met safety requirements, leaving four police officers and two municipality staffers buried under the debris, a statement by the Tehran Police Information Centre, said.

The rescue teams are working to pull people from the rubble, the statement said, adding, four have so far been rescued.

In separate remarks, Jalal Maleki, spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department, said, the incident was reported at 12:24 p.m. local time (0854 GMT), and rescue teams, backed by cranes and debris removal equipment, were immediately sent to the scene.

He noted that, one of the buildings collapsed completely and the others partially collapsed, adding, the buildings were under construction with nobody living inside.

Maleki said, three people died after being pulled out of the rubble, adding, it remains unclear how many people were buried beneath the debris.

In remarks, Babak Namakshenas, head of the Tehran Police Information Centre, confirmed two of the victims as police officers.

Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, head of Tehran’s medical emergency organisation, said 11 others were injured in the incident, of which eight were transferred to hospital

Source: Nam News Network