ATFX Q2 Trading Volume Ranked 6th Globally

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX’s trading volume reached $564.2 billion in Q2 from the $403.5 billion recorded in Q1 2022, a 39.8% increase from Q1’s figure. The number of active traders also surged to 51,745 compared to 43,774 in Q1, representing 18.2% growth.

Metals remained the top category of assets, traded at 46.82%, followed by currency pairs at 30.56% and then Energy at 13.8%, with indices and shares lagging the top three asset classes.

ATFX’s performance among its peers remains impressive after the broker was ranked number 6 among the top MT4/MT5 brokers globally by Finance Magnates. In an industry dominated by brokers that had a significant head start on ATFX, emerging sixth globally is not an easy task.

According to the Finance Magnates report, the $564.2 billion in trades executed by its clients was the sixth-largest figure reported by the hundreds of global MT4/MT5 CFD brokers. The report ranks brokers based on the average monthly traded volume, which for ATFX was $188 billion ($564bn/3).

ATFX continues to outperform in the current market environment despite the tough comparables with 2020 and 2021, which were driven by other factors such as the COVID-19 spike and the monetary easing from leading central banks such as the Fed.

The broker continues to attract more customers, as evidenced by the 18.2% jump in the number of active clients, which supports the higher volume of trades processed by the firm.

ATFX has established itself as a dominant player within the currency pairs and CFD retail and institutional markets over the past two years, and the broker is still growing. The impressive growth results from the innovation championed by the broker and its heavy investments in all aspects of its business.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (Please visit ATFX Website for more information)