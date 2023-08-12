August 24 ushers in relatively moderate weather in Kuwait — center

High heat in Kuwait is expected to taper off as of August 24 with onset of Shail star season that would proceed for 52 days and end on October 14, Al-Ojairi Scientific Center announced on Saturday.

The center said in a statement to KUNA temperature would substantially drop with rise of Shail star, adding that it would remain well below the threshold, 50 degrees.

Hot air will dissipate giving way for moderately cool blows, amid incoming humidity and scattered and recurring drizzles.

Shail star will be seen from Kuwait as of September 4.

Source: Kuwait News Agency