Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

Australian dies in Iran jail after prison ‘torture’: Amnesty

 |  Mar 21, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

An Australian-Iranian national in his eighties jailed over a financial dispute has died in prison in Iran, Amnesty International said on Monday, accusing Tehran of subjecting him to torture by denying urgent medical care. Shokrollah Jebeli, 82, who had been incarcerated in Tehran’s Evin prison since January 2020, died on Sunday after being taken from prison to hospital the previous day, Amnesty said. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed that Jebeli held dual nationality and had died. Amnesty said in a statement to AFP that his death represented an “arbitrary dep…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services