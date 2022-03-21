Foreign Affairs

Australian dies in Iran jail after prison ‘torture’: Amnesty

|

Published by

Al-Araby

An Australian-Iranian national in his eighties jailed over a financial dispute has died in prison in Iran, Amnesty International said on Monday, accusing Tehran of subjecting him to torture by denying urgent medical care. Shokrollah Jebeli, 82, who had been incarcerated in Tehran’s Evin prison since January 2020, died on Sunday after being taken from prison to hospital the previous day, Amnesty said. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed that Jebeli held dual nationality and had died. Amnesty said in a statement to AFP that his death represented an “arbitrary dep…

Read More