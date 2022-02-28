Production

Azerbaijan continues cargo transportation via North-South corridor

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan continues to transport agricultural products via the North-South transport corridor. For the first two months of 2022, Azerbaijan Railways’ ADY Express LLC transported 23,378 tons of agricultural products in transit from Iran to Russia in 500 wagons via the North-South transport corridor. Fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy products, made up the majority of the total transported cargoes. ADY Express transported 74,783 tons of agricultural products from Iran to Russia in 1,468 wagons in 2021. The cargo is loaded into wagons at Iran’s Astara cargo terminal before …

