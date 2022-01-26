Breaking News
Azerbaijan, Iran eye prospects of military cooperation

 |  Jan 26, 2022


Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Iranian counterpart Maj-Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani have discussed military cooperation between the two countries, the ministry reported on January 25. The meeting of senior military officials took place during Hasanov’s official visit to Iran. “The sides exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in the fields of military, military-technical, and military medicine, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, and other issues of interest,” the ministry said. The meeting highlighted …

