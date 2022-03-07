Production

Azerbaijani gas becoming highly valuable amid recent global events

|

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Against the background of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the issue of security of energy supplies is particularly important for Europe. Former U.S. ambassador Matthew Bryza told Baku-based news website Day.az that in this sense, Azerbaijan and its energy resources are extremely needed for the EU to cope with possible gas disruptions from Russia. “That is why the EU is trying to get more natural gas from Azerbaijan. The problem is that now Azerbaijan does not have much more gas to export to other countries. Azerbaijan produces as much gas as possible from the existin…

Read More