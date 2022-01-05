Breaking News
Backers of Soleimani killing ‘Zionist traitors’: Hamas chief

 |  Jan 5, 2022
A Hamas leader has said that anyone who celebrated the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the US in January 2020 will be remembered as “Zionist traitors of the Arab world”. At an event in Gaza commemorating the second anniversary of Soleimani’s death, Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar blamed his death on the “machine of Christian Zionism”. Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January 2020. “Those who rejoiced his death will be remembered as the deviants and the Zionist traitors of the Arab world,” Al-Zahar said. “We remember Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Qu…

