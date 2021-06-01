Press Release

BAND Royalty Is Changing the NFT Landscape

|

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — BAND Royalty today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “NFTs Flipping the Script, Bringing Value Back to Music Artists,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/dvON4

Currently retail investors can only get exposure to the music industry by buying stock in a public music label, investing in funds that buy/sell music royalties, or via websites that auction royalty rights, often well into the six-figure dollar range. In what many perceive as a ground-floor opportunity, BAND Royalty is changing the landscape and making it accessible for retail investors to participate by owning NFTs.

After a private sale of music NFTs that generated almost $1 million, BAND launched its own NFT sales platform on its website, creating the first music NFT-only platform this month. The company opened up access to the first series of 3,000 BAND NFTs on its platform, staggering the release based on rarity. The company’s plan is to keep the NFT count tight, much like other popular NFT projects such as CryptoPunks and Hashmasks, both of which have had secondary market sales in the millions of dollars. The long-term intention is to have a maximum of 12,000 BAND NFTs across four different series to be released over the next 18 months.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND).

To learn more about the company, visit https://BandRoyalty.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BAND are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/BAND

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork