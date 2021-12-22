General

Biden aide says U.S. and Israel need joint strategy on Iran

|

Published by

Reuters

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The United States and Israel are at a “critical juncture” on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Sullivan’s 30-hour visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, days before Christmas, amid new global worries about the coronavirus pandemic, suggested urgency in Washington’s desire to strengthen a long-standing alliance. Bennett tweeted that the “productive” talks had included the “growing threat posed by Iran and i…

Read More