Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions

Published by

Reuters UK

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries and a tense situation in Europe, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Wednesday. The call will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT), the White …

