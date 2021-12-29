Breaking News
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions

 |  Dec 29, 2021
Reuters

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries and a tense situation in Europe, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters the call was planned for “late T…

