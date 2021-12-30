Breaking News
Biden, Putin to hold second call this month as Ukraine tensions simmer

 |  Dec 30, 2021
Reuters

By Jarrett Renshaw WILMINGTON, Del./MOSCOW (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak for the second time this month on Thursday, with rising tensions over Ukraine topping the agenda. The call, which the White House said was requested by Putin, is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT). Moscow has alarmed the West by massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine in the past two months, following its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia denie…

