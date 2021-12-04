Legal Matters

Biden says he is crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis

Reuters

By Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is developing comprehensive initiatives to make it difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine and that he would not accept Moscow’s “red lines,” as fears mounted that the simmering conflict could erupt into war. A video teleconference between the two leaders is anticipated within days. More than 94,000 Russian troops are massed https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/large-scale-russian-offensive-possible-january-ukraine-says-2021-12-03 near Ukraine’s borders, said Ukraine’s defense minister…

