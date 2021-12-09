Technology

Biden ‘Summit for Democracy’ to rally nations against rising authoritarianism

|

Published by

Reuters

By Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will gather 111 world leaders in a virtual meeting dubbed the Summit for Democracy, in what Washington hopes will be a boost for global democracy threatened by an increase in authoritarian rulers. U.S. officials promise a year of action will follow the two-day conference but preparations have been overshadowed by questions https://www.reuters.com/world/bidens-democracy-summit-problematic-invite-list-casts-shadow-impact-2021-11-07 over some invitees’ democratic credentials, and complaints from uninvited countries. …

Read More