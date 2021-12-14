Foreign Affairs

Biden’s failing efforts to appease Israel on Iran

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The New York Times Friday published an important analysis of ongoing US-Israeli tensions over Washington’s efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which had succeeded in curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. As helpful as it is in understanding where things stand between Washington and Tel Aviv, however, the article misses a more fundamental takeaway from recent developments: Biden’s immense efforts to appease Israel in hopes of tempering the latter’s opposition to the JCPOA have not only failed but were likely based on faulty assumptions and were…

Read More