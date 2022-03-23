Human Rights

Biden’s menu of options on high gasoline prices is not appetizing

|

Published by

Reuters

By Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has few appealing policy options to get record high U.S. gasoline prices under control ahead of the critical summer driving season, when millions of Americans fill their tanks and hit the road for vacations. “The President and our national security team and our economic team are working overtime right now to evaluate and examine a range of domestic options,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Publicly, White House officials have said all options are on the table: a gasoline tax holiday or gas cards that would pr…

Read More