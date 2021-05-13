Bigo Live to Host Gaming Live Streams with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) on YouTube and Facebook

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live, a global leading live streaming platform is set to host an interactive competition with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) on YouTube and Facebook on Saturday, 15th May 2021 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm (KSA time).

Game lovers whose BIGO IDs are @Leayellow, @Mariam_maro, @dorra., @429744188 and @374759840 will interact with the audience in a highly engaging and entertaining manner. To make the live streams more appealing, viewers will have the opportunity to secure redeem codes and MVP players will be awarded co-branded skateboards.

“Online gaming is not just another form of competition or entertainment, but a new way to meet people with similar interests where they can socialize and build meaningful connections with each other,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “The online gaming industry is quickly evolving and becoming bigger, better and more engaging every day. We believe that we need to facilitate an environment that is fun, welcoming and exciting for everyone and we are certain that this activation with MLBB on YouTube will prove the same. We are excited to see the level of joy this activity will bring and look forward to welcoming more gamers, nurture talent, build communities and host similar livestream events over the coming months.”

The Strategy & Middle East report, titled ‘Skin in the Game’, reveals that the GCC Esports market is undergoing expansion at a rapid pace, and is estimated to be worth USD821 million by 2021 – up from USD693 million in 2017.

Esports and online gaming is quite significant for Bigo Live. Bigo Live intends to collaborate with the most popular games to host events in the Middle East and promote social integration for game enjoyment through livestreaming. Furthermore, Bigo Live will continue to welcome celebrity gamers onto the platform and assist with the identification and development of talent from users who aspire to be professional gamers.

