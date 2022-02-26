General

Bill Maher Made the Political Case Against Cryptocurrency

|

Published by

InsideHook

By Tobias Carroll When I first tried to watch Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO Max brought up something I wasn’t expecting. That’s weird, I thought. Bill Maher isn’t wearing glasses like he’s been wearing for the last few months. Then I realized that, for some reason, the interface had brought up an episode from this time last year — but the difference between watching the show in 2021 and watching it now seemed worth mentioning. What does that boil down to? The applause that greets Maher when he takes to the stage. A year ago, it was enthusiastic; now, it’s far more emphatic. There are…

Read More