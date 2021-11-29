General

Bitcoin mining in Iran: Generating jobs, evading sanctions

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran is bypassing international sanctions through bitcoin mining, providing employment opportunities and revenues which can be transformed into American dollars. However, the proliferation of energy-intensive illegal activity is causing heavy losses to the electricity sector. Parsa Azizi (not his real name) has worked in bitcoin mining since 2019 when he lost his clothes manufacturing business in Tehran. “I learnt about it through a friend and the state of the economy pushed me to try it,” he says. In essence, bitcoin mining is a process whereby powerful computers compete to document transacti…

Read More