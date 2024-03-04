Bitdeer Announces New 4nm Bitcoin Mining Chip SEAL01

Offering power efficiency of 18.1 J/TH, “SEAL01” tested as exceptionally efficient; chips to be integrated into Bitdeer’s upcoming “SEALMINER A1” mining machines

SINGAPORE, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced the successful testing of its first Bitcoin mining chip, the SEAL01. Powerfully efficient, SEAL01 is designed for integration into Bitdeer’s new SEALMINER A1 mining machines.

The SEAL01 chip is created using an advanced 4-nanometer process technology in partnership with a world-leading semiconductor foundry. Initial tests indicate an exceptional power efficiency of 18.1 J/TH.

Jihan Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, commented, “With the successful testing of our new mining chip, I am very excited to formally announce the introduction of both the SEAL01 chip and the SEALMINER A1 as core to our new mining machines business. These products showcase our technology excellence and position us well for the future.”

The future of Bitcoin mining demands highly efficient technology, lower operating costs and a reduced environmental footprint for miners. The SEAL01 empowers miners to navigate the evolving Bitcoin mining landscape with a superior solution that provides efficiency and stability while adhering to the principles of sustainable mining.

Bitdeer’s global research and development team with specialization in chip design, firmware and system hardware have been tasked with breaking new ground in performance and efficiency to unlock emerging opportunities that continue to strategically position the Company following the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.

