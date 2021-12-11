Breaking News
Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

 Dec 11, 2021
By Humeyra Pamuk and William James LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a “productive” meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France on Friday, discussing the way forward for talks on the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. World powers and Iran resumed talks on Thursday on reviving the nuclear pact. A European source said they were working from texts discussed five months ago, while Iranian officials said they were sticking to a tough stance from last week. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that …

