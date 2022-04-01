Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Bomb blasts kills five, injures 20 in western Afghan city

 |  Apr 1, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

At least five people were killed and 20 more wounded when two bombs exploded in quick succession in the western Afghan city of Herat on Friday, officials said. The incident happened in the evening when a group of young men and children had gathered to play at a ground where the bombs were planted. “Five people have been killed and 20 others have been wounded,” Sabit Harwi, spokesman for the intelligence office in Herat, told AFP. Harwi said the local police defused two other bombs found in the area. He said the entire area had been demined recently to remove all unexploded ordnances left from …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services