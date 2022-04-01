Human Rights

Bomb blasts kills five, injures 20 in western Afghan city

Al-Araby

At least five people were killed and 20 more wounded when two bombs exploded in quick succession in the western Afghan city of Herat on Friday, officials said. The incident happened in the evening when a group of young men and children had gathered to play at a ground where the bombs were planted. “Five people have been killed and 20 others have been wounded,” Sabit Harwi, spokesman for the intelligence office in Herat, told AFP. Harwi said the local police defused two other bombs found in the area. He said the entire area had been demined recently to remove all unexploded ordnances left from …

