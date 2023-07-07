General

Border Guards Arrest Violators of Border Security Regulation for Attempting to Smuggle 36 Kg of Hashish

The land patrols of the Border Guards in Asir’s Al-Rabwa sector have arrested Ethiopian citizens who attempted to smuggle 36 kilograms of Hashish.

After the completion of initial legal procedures, the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities.

Security authorities urge all citizens and residents in the Kingdom to promptly report any information related to drug smuggling and trafficking by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, or the Eastern region and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control can be reached by calling 995 or via email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa.

All reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Source: Saudi Press Agency