General

Border Guards Continue to Facilitate Departure Procedures for Pilgrims through Jeddah Islamic Port

|

The Directorate General of Border Guards continues its efforts to facilitate the departure procedures of pilgrims departing for their countries through Jeddah Islamic Port after performing Hajj for this year 1444 Hijri (2023), providing them with facilities and services, and guiding them to the competent authorities to complete their procedures quickly and easily.

These endeavors align with the security mission of the Interior Ministry, carried out by the General Directorate of Border Guards, to ensure comprehensive services to pilgrims and facilitate and expedite their travel procedures as they return home.

Source: Saudi Press Agency