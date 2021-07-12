Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, 2021

Search for the Middle East’s “50 Best Male Champions for Gender Diversity & Inclusion” commences – Top 10 to be announced on Sept 28, 2021.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that Dubai, UAE has been selected as the location for the 2021 Middle East Edition ofBreak the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women whichwill be held as a hybrid (live and virtual) summit on Sept 28, 2021. The summit will bring together the Middle East’s best leaders and Companies who can access cutting-edge, cross-industry knowledge and mentoring on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. HORP also announced the search for the “50 Best Male Champions for Gender diversity & Inclusion in the Middle East” with several being available as mentors at the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Diversity & Inclusion champion Companies Coca-Cola and Fine Hygienic Holding have once again taken the lead as early sponsors of the Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce will serve as the official Industry partners for the summit and their members will enjoy discounted delegate pricing to join this summit. Sponsor packages are now open.

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, ” Diversity & inclusion is close to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky ® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success.”

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, “In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our senior management team to over 30% in just a few months. We have step-changed our business results. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success and we are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2021 Middle East Edition of the summit – a forum at which we know we will once again be inspired by many other great companies and will also be able to share our progress and best practices.”

The 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important pillar of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky network with editions in the Middle East, North America, Europe, India, China, Africa, ANZ, and Singapore. The summit supports HORP’s MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year action plan to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and to double the number of Male CEOs in the same group actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

“We are delighted to announce the search for the “50 Best Male Champions for gender diversity & inclusion in the Middle East.” Gender diverse Companies across the world are delivering better financial results, growing better leaders and delivering better business. Recognizing the male leaders walking the talk on gender equality in business in the Middle East is also important to support the UAE’s continued drive for gender equality.”

To access sponsorship and delegate packages for the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP). is a global leader across the Talent , Training and Transformation businesses and has since mid 2014 enabled and inspired over 20000 women leaders to greater success via Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

