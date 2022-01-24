Break-Through Ultra-Precision Machining Platform Enables Realization of Next Generation AR/VR/MR, Camera Module, and Electric Vehicle Optical Designs

Press Release

This highly anticipated 250UPL MP ultra-precision machining platform release from Moore Nanotechnology Systems addresses the growing need for flawless machining of lens-mold tooling for the booming demand in AR/VR/MR, smart-phone cameras, and electric vehicle markets. This solution delivers previously unimaginable sub-nanometer surface finish results with near-perfect form.

SWANZEY, N.H., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Nanotechnology Systems (“Nanotech”), a leading global supplier of ultra-precision machining systems, announced today the release of their next generation ultra-precision machining platform, the 250UPL MP. This solution is configurable for all sub-nanometer, ultra-precision Single Point Diamond Turning (SPDT), grinding and milling applications.

Optical mold-tool makers demand higher-quality surface finishes to support the fidelity of optical systems now common in smart phone, AR/VR/MR and automotive applications. The current generation of ultra-precision machines in use today have reached their maximum potential. A clean-sheet design was required to break through to the next level of performance, and Nanotech’s 250UPL MP meets and exceeds these requirements.

Mark Boomgarden, Nanotech’s President and CEO, explained, “We work with the leading camera-module and optical-component suppliers around the world to gain mid and long-term insight to their product and technology requirements, which is then used as input to our own multi-year development roadmap.” Boomgarden continued, “It became clear that the industry needs a machine-tool platform that can extend the boundaries of ultra-precision machining capabilities, and they need it now. Building upon years of success in this segment, our technical staff stepped up to the challenge and delivered Nanotech’s 250UPL MP. This is one of many new product innovations you will see from Nanotech over the next 12-18 months.”

Paul Vermette, Nanotech’s Vice President of Engineering and new product development, added, “Success in this market comes down to delivering a solution grounded in sound process knowledge. Our investment in a process development center, very near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s campus, has been an invaluable component in our product and technology development.” Vermette continued, “When we come to market with a new machine like the 250UPL MP, we know that we’re delivering more than a machine, we’re delivering a solution that solves real-world, complex challenges the optical tool-making industry faces daily.”

Scott Gerhart, Nanotech’s Vice President of Sales, commented further, “Over the last 6-months, we’ve been shipping the 250UPL MP to select market-leading companies around the world, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Simply stated, no other machine available today can achieve the surface finish and form accuracy demanded by the optical designs these companies are launching over the next 36 months.” Gerhart continued, “We’re excited to share the future of ultra-precision machining with all companies when we formally launch the 250UPL MP platform at Photonics West – January 25, 2022.”

For more information, contact sales@nanotechsys.com.

Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) was founded in Keene, NH in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. Nanotech is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, space, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. Moore Tool, founded in 1924 and located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has a long history in the precision and ultra-precision machine tool markets. Today, Moore Tool provides a complete line of high-performance CNC jig grinders, along with contract precision-manufacturing services certified to both ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. Moore Nanotechnology and Moore Tool are vertically integrated under the PMT Group.

Moore Nanotechnology Systems: www.nanotechsys.com

Moore Tool, Inc: www.mooretool.com