Britain’s MI5 spy service warns lawmakers over Chinese agent of influence

 |  Jan 13, 2022
Reuters

By Andrew MacAskill LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s domestic spy service MI5 has told the House of Commons speaker that the Chinese Communist Party has been employing a woman to exert improper influence over lawmakers. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in an email to lawmakers on Thursday that MI5 had found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with members here at parliament”. She “has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China”, the…

