Buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai after new crypto regulations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ruler, the vice-president of Dubai, and Prime Minister of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced the new crypto law. Regardless of the new regulation, Coinsfera Bitcoin shop will continue to assist anyone to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai safely and legally.

Following countries such as the USA, UK, Singapore, El-Salvador, Dubai have announced that they are going to adopt new regulations about cryptocurrencies. Adoption of the new regulation will facilitate the cryptocurrency transaction and exchange in Dubai.

As per the announcement, cryptocurrency activities will be regulated by Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. However, Dubai International Financial Center aka Dubai Free Zone will be an exception to the new regulation given the regulatory body is different.

Dubai Branch of the Coinsfera Bitcoin shop

Coinsfera provides cryptocurrency exchange services in Dubai since 2015. Over those years, Coinsfera has proved itself as a reputable exchange where thousands of people change bitcoin to cash or any other cryptocurrency.

The new policy will come with a huge demand for the variety of cryptocurrencies services in general. Coinsfera Bitcoin shop is fully ready to guest anyone who wants to exchange Bitcoin to cash in their offices in the city center. Given their years of experience, professional employees will help out not only people who are already into crypto but also those who have just joined the digital currency revolution.

Coinsfera has received the award from the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasia region. Coinsfera Bitcoin shop represents the NFT world in Dubai, the capital of the UAE. With a wide range of crypto services, Coinsfera is recognized as a brand in Dubai.

Importance of crypto exchange in Dubai

Almost every year new regulations regarding digital currencies are adopted. Those regulations are embraced to regulate or facilitate cryptocurrency transactions in a safe and legal manner. Previous to the new regulation, the Dubai administration has announced penalties for crypto frauds late last year.

The main reason for the regulation is the unavoidable demand for crypto products. The interest in crypto services has grown dramatically over a few years. The only way to control crypto transactions is to implement the regulations which help customers and companies use those services safely. Coinsfera is one of the best exchanges to meet the requirements of both parties by allowing them to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai .

About Coinsfera Bitcoin shop

Coinsfera is an international brand providing cryptocurrency exchange services. Currently, it operates in 4 different countries and cities: Dubai, Istanbul, Kosovo, and London. Since 2015 thousands of people have exchanged their cryptocurrencies to cash and vice versa. The most demanded services are to sell bitcoin in Dubai , to sell USDT in Dubai, and to sell Ethereum in Dubai.

One of the popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin can be bought and sold at Coinsfera. In the process of selling bitcoin in Dubai, competitive pricing, provision of exchange of big amounts, and instant transactions are some of the advantages that put Coinsfera one step above all other exchanges in Dubai. Besides selling Bitcoin in Dubai , Coinsfera allows anyone to exchange 2000+ cryptocurrencies to cash and cash to crypto.

