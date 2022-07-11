Press Release

Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Host Land of Conquest (SLG) IEO

|

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2022 – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto exchanges, will list SLG, the governance token of Land of Conquest, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

Land of Conquest is an upcoming play-to-earn Massive Multiplayer Online Simulated Life Game (MMOSLG) developed by a team with over ten years of game development experience. Thousands of players will interact and play the game together in a variety of semi-realistic ways as an MMO simulated life game. The game takes place in an apocalyptic wasteland where players can build their own bases, produce goods, train heroes, and battle other players’ characters as well as hostile NPCs. SLG, the game’s native token, can be obtained through in-game and on-chain transactions.

Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for SLG, which will be available on the Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for July 19.

SLG joins a list of web3 initiatives debuting on Bybit’s intuitive platform for promising crypto projects. Bybit Launchpad 2.0 gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Users can also buy the best performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.

Lead investors in Land of Conquest include Mirana Ventures, PopFun, CCV, C2, and New Start Ventures. The game is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 while the native token, SLG, will debut exclusively on Bybit.

The Bybit NFT Marketplace will also collaborate with Land of Conquest to launch its first NFT mystery box on July 15. NFTs play an important part in Land of Conquest, being used to represent multiple important in-game assets including land, heroes, and mechs, which provide bonuses used to strengthen the players’ fortresses.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

