Bybit Raises the Bar: VIP Program Upgrades Set to Redefine the Trading Experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 21 July 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its newly revamped VIP program. With a focus on enhancing user satisfaction and optimizing trading opportunities, the revamped VIP program introduces a range of new features and benefits.

Notable changes include revised fee rates for takers and makers across different VIP tiers. Bybit has lowered the taker fee rates while increasing the maker fee rates to beat rival crypto exchanges by offering unparalleled value to VIP and PRO clients. The updated fee structure ensures that traders enjoy a more lucrative and exciting trading environment.

Bybit has also expanded its PRO levels from three to five tiers. Current VIP users can now instantly upgrade to PRO Level when the proportion of their API transactions exceeds 20%. PRO users benefit from a more favorable maker rate, ensuring a competitive edge in their trading activities.

The level thresholds have also been adjusted to better reflect user activity, with PRO3 encompassing a transaction volume range of 500M to 1B, PRO4 spanning 1B to 2B, and PRO5 catering to volumes exceeding 2B.

As part of the VIP program update, the fee rates for these grades have been fine-tuned to further benefit traders. Precisely, the rates have been adjusted as follows: 0.035% reduced to 0.03% for PRO3, 0.0325% reduced to 0.0275% for PRO4, and 0.03% reduced to 0.025% for PRO5.

Finally, Bybit has meticulously fine-tuned option levels and rates, ensuring an optimized trading experience for options traders.

“Our unwavering commitment at Bybit lies in equipping traders worldwide with the means necessary to best navigate the waters of the contemporary crypto market,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “The revamped VIP Program is a substantial stride toward realizing this vision, promising key service improvements for our clientele.”

