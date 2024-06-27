Cairo Univ. ranked among best 300 universities in US News ranking for 2024



President of Cairo University Mohamed Elkhosht said that Cairo University is ranked in a list of the best 300 universities worldwide in US News ranking for 2024.

Elkhosht added Cairo University is ranked in a list of the best 15 universities in the world for the first time ever in the pharmacy specialty.

He said that Cairo University is ranked 271 in Best Global Universities.

The annual US News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings provide insight into how universities compare globally.

Since an increasing number of students enroll in universities outside of their home countries, these rankings – which focus exclusively on institutions’ overall academic research and reputations and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs – can help those applicants compare institutions around the world.

The 2024-2025 Best Global Universities rankings also provide insight into how US universities – which US News has been ranking separately for nearly 40 years – stand globally. All universitie

s can benchmark themselves against schools in their own country and region, become more visible to international educators, and find top schools in other countries with which to engage.

The overall ranking encompasses 2,250 top institutions, up from 2,000 in the last ranking, spread across 104 countries, up from 95. The first step in producing these rankings, which are powered by ClarivateS, involved creating a pool of 2,271 universities that was used to rank the top 2,250 schools.

To create the pool of 2,271, US News first included the top 250 universities in the results of Clarivate’s global reputation survey, described below. Next, US News added any other institutions that met the minimum threshold of at least 1,250 papers published from 2018 to 2022. This paper threshold is unchanged from the last ranking. Those two criteria created the final 2024-2025 ranking pool of 2,271 institutions from which U.S. News ranked the top-scoring 2,250 universities in the overall ranking.

As a result of these criteria,

many stand-alone graduate schools, including Rockefeller University in New York and the University of California San Francisco, were eligible to be ranked and were included in the ranking universe.

The second step was to calculate the rankings using the 13 indicators and weights that US News chose to measure global research performance. Each school’s profile page on usnews.com lists its overall global score as well as numerical ranks for the 13 indicators, allowing students to compare each school’s standing in each indicator.

The indicators and their weights in the ranking formula are listed in the table below, with related indicators grouped together; an explanation of each follows.

Source: State Information Service Egypt