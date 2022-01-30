Breaking News
Canada’s Calvalley says it suspended oil operations in Yemen

 |  Jan 30, 2022
Canada’s Calvalley Petroleum has suspended its operations and exploration in Yemen’s Hadramout province due to deteriorating security conditions after having resumed activities in the war-torn country in mid-2019, the company said. It confirmed a 17 January notice to staff and contractors, seen by Reuters, announcing suspension of activities in block 9, citing production and transportation disruption since 14 December from checkpoints outside the company’s gate and road blocks. “The company will not be resuming its production and development operations until solutions are found to the deterior…

