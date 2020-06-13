Breaking News
CBI chief puts Iran’s last year economic growth at 1.1%

Tehran Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of Central Bank of Iran, said on Saturday that Iran’s economic growth, excluding oil revenues, last year stood at 1.1%.

Hemmati, who wrote on his Instagram page, said that the agricultural sector made an 8.8% growth during the past year while industry and mine sectors grew by 2.3%.

The service sector registered -0.2% growth in the mentioned period mainly due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the last quarter of the year, the official said.

Reduction of the country’s oil revenues over the past year has caused the oil sector’s growth to stand at -38.7% due to which the economic growth, including oil, slashed to -6.5%, he added.

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

