Breaking News
 |  | 

Press Release

CCTV+: Classics quoted by Xi Jinping: Why do the people support the CPC?

 |  Mar 1, 2021

BEIJING, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A Harvard study published last July reported that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has a high rate of support and satisfaction among Chinese people, at over 93 percent.

Since the CPC was founded on July 1, 1921, its mission has been to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. This is the recipe of the CPC’s success.

Link: https://fb.watch/3YBYgYGQ3S/

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446738/CCTV.mp4

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services