CCTV+: Xi inspects Shihezi City of Xinjiang

 Jul 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid a visit to Shihezi City on Wednesday afternoon during his inspection tour of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi visited the Army Reclamation Museum and a local regiment of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to learn about the history of the corps’ achievements in reclaiming the land, guarding the frontier, building and consolidating grassroots organizations, developing agriculture with local characteristics and promoting the integrated development of the corps and local communities.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QElcmPXDkE

