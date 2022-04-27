Censys Grows Global Footprint with New European Operations and Expansive Customer and Partner Network

Company to showcase its leading attack surface management solution at 2022 DTX Manchester amid growing interest in internet asset visibility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Censys , the leading provider of continuous attack surface management, today announced the next phase of its growth strategy by expanding the company’s international business to European markets. Following its $35 million Series B funding round announced in January, Censys’ strong business and investment performance increased the company’s team by 50%, furthering its mission to enable organizations to comprehensively manage their Internet-facing assets and risks.

“Launching our European office is a crucial next step and provides access to a key strategic market as we continue establishing Censys’ leadership in the cybersecurity space,” said Brad Brooks, CEO, Censys. “Our team has already seen such impressive growth in 2022 and we look forward to bringing our innovative attack surface management platform to a new region of customers in Europe.”

The expansion in Europe along with its first European-focused strategic partnership with EveryCloud , a UK-based email security platform through Hornetsecurity, enables increased regional hiring and operations to extend Censys’ product accessibility and business reach. The investment furthers Censys’ ability to serve and protect customers across the world while taking the guesswork out of understanding and protecting an organization’s digital footprint. Censys empowers enterprises with the tools and insights to manage their attack surface effectively, without compromising the speed of the business.

Since 2009, EveryCloud’s purpose has been to give value to IT departments and their wider organizations. Censys’ partnership will further enhance EveryCloud’s suite of best-of-breed cloud security solutions, giving its customers access to Censys’ data and product portfolio.

“Cloud adoption continues to grow rapidly, and having a solution to provide visibility of your organisation’s managed and unmanaged cloud assets is incredibly important,” said Paul Richards, Director of EveryCloud. “Attack Surface Management gives IT teams the confidence they need to ensure they can keep on top of potential security risks across their organisation’s entire digital footprint.”

Censys’ rapid growth led the company to expand into Europe and the EMEA region, bringing James DeBragga onboard as Censys International’s Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer to lead the new office headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Bringing more than 25 years of industry experience, DeBragga will oversee Censys’ European presence and continued international expansion through local investment and hiring in sales, marketing, customer success and partner channel management.

For more information about Censys’ European expansion, visit our booth at DTX Manchester on April 27-28, 2022.

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world’s most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company’s Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

