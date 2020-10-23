CGTN: China marks 70th Anniversary of War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, calls for cherishing world peace

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China on Friday held an event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered a speech at the event, urging the nation to remember history, carry forward the spirit of the CPV and advance socialism with new characteristics.

Remembering the war

Speaking at event, the Chinese president stressed that the great victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will forever be engraved in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of peace, development and progress of mankind.

Xi hailed the historic significance of the War to Resist U.S. aggression and Aid Korea, noting the “great war” defied the invasion and expansion of imperialism and safeguarded the security of New China.

The war also safeguarded the peaceful life of the Chinese people, stabilized the situation in the Korean Peninsula and upheld peace in Asia and the world, he said.

Eight months after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Korean War broke out in June 1950. The flames of war soon reached the Yalu River, the China-DPRK border river and wreaked havoc in Dandong, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, with buildings bombed and civilians killed in U.S. air strikes.

It was a time when the new China had its armed forces poorly equipped, without combat-able air and navy forces. However, at the request of the DPRK, Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) army entered the Korean Peninsula in October 1950 to aid the DPRK until a truce was reached in 1953.

President Xi said the victory is a declaration that the Chinese have stood firm in the East, adding that the victory laid a foundation for New China’s status in Asian and international affairs.

Carry forward CPV’s spirit

A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers joined the battlefield over two years and nine month. And more than 197,000 of them sacrificed their lives in the war.

Xi lauded the great patriotism demonstrated by the CPV in their battle against a powerful enemy, urging the Chinese people to carry forward the spirit in the new era and striving to achieve national rejuvenation.

Xi pointed out that the CPV army demonstrated their patriotism, heroism, optimism, devotion to their mission and also a spirit that strives for world peace and justice in the war. All these should be passed down from generation to generation, he stressed.

The Chinese president added the tenacity forged during the war will inspire the Chinese people and the whole nation to defy hegemony, unite and to boost the fighting abilities with determination to overcome all challenges and difficulties in their way.

Safeguard world peace

By commemorating the war, China does not intend to continue any hatred. Rather, it is time to draw courage from history to bravely tackle the new challenges of today and better promote world peace and development.

Xi in his speech stressed that the victory of the war has shown that justice is sure to prevail over power, and peaceful development is an irreversible historic trend.

He urged efforts to safeguard world peace and justice, saying China as a major responsible country is ready to work with the world people to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China has reiterated it pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature. President Xi also pointed out China’s military will always be a staunch force that safeguards world peace.

Xi also said the Chinese people cherish peace but will never compromise in face of threats or be subdued by suppression.

“China never seeks hegemony or expansion and firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics,” he pointed out, adding that China will never allow its national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined.

Chinese people are firm and confident while looking ahead to the bright prospect of the national rejuvenation, Xi stressed.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8inY3lyNXLA