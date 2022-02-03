Breaking News
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Julian Reilly

 Feb 3, 2022
Mr Julian Reilly has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina in succession to Mr Matt Field who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Reilly will take up his appointment during July 2022. Full name: Julian Reilly Curriculum vitae2019 to presentFCDO, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea2016 to 2019FCO, Head of East Africa Department, Africa Directorate2015Cabinet Office, Deputy Director, Prosperity, National Security Secretariat2015FCO, Head of Strategy Department, Middle East and North Africa Directorate2014Riyadh, Director…

