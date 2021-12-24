Production

China assisting Saudi Arabia in producing ballistic missiles

|

Published by

Al-Araby

China is assisting Saudi Arabia in producing ballistic missiles, the United States’ intelligence community believes. While the Gulf state has previously bought ballistic missiles from Beijing, three knowledgeable sources said the Saudis have for the first time begun making them, CNN reported on Thursday. The outlet said it had seen satellite photos which indicate Riyadh is producing the projectiles, which can be used for both conventional and nuclear purposes, at at least one site. There is no suggestion the Saudis are seeking to turn the missiles nuclear, however. Classified information that …

Read More