China Mobile International Opens UK Data Centre

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — China Mobile International Limited (CMI) officially opened its Data Centre in the UK in early December. As a purpose-built data centre, the new building is CMI’s first data centre in Europe and an important addition to its growing global network. Serving as both an International Network Exchange hub and an Internet Data Centre (IDC), the UK Data Centre supports the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative by providing connectivity and enabling closer ties between Asia and Europe.

Asia and Europe are leading trade partners with strong inter-regional investment flows and growing collaboration in education, research and other areas. With outstanding fibre connectivity, stable power capacity and a highly skilled IT workforce, UK is also the premier data centre hub for Europe.

By extending its global data centre network to UK, CMI is supporting increased connectivity for multinational businesses from Asia Pacific and Europe in a new era of digital globalization. The UK Data Centre seamlessly connects with CMI’s newly opened Singapore data centre, its Global Network Centre (GNC) in Hong Kong, China, and its extensive global mobile communications and cloud network infrastructure. CMI is currently also building a dedicated data centre in Frankfurt, Germany as well as other locations.

Through the direct connection with CMI’s local ring in Europe and the Asia-to-Europe SMW5 cable system, the data centre can therefore link to CMI’s Asia Pacific submarine cable systems, the SJC, APG and SJC2. This enables seamless connections within and between Europe, Middle East and Africa, Indian Ocean and Asia Pacific, giving business customers wide-ranging high-speed connectivity with CMI’s extensive global network resources.

The UK data centre can also leverage the robust terrestrial cable system resources covering the belt and road region – notably, the Transit Europe-Asia 2 (TEA-2), Transit Europe-Asia 3 (TEA-3), Europe-Russia-Mongolia-China (ERMC), and Diverse Route for European and Asian Markets (DREAM) network. The overall network provides fast access to more than 300 cities in 31 provinces and regions throughout Mainland China.

As one of the Cloud Connect PoPs providing access to public cloud providers and cloud exchange platforms, the UK Data Centre also helps enterprises deploy multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions and connect their networks across the globe, delivering agile and professional cloud-network integration and end-to-end management services.

“The opening of our new data centre in UK is the sign of CMI’s commitment to promoting secure and reliable high-speed connections around the world, and we continue to see strong customer demand for connectivity, cloud and content delivery solutions between Asia Pacific and Europe, but also among with Middle East and Africa regions,” said Dr Li Feng, Chairman & CEO of China Mobile International Ltd.

“In the big data era, data centres play a key role in facilitating information exchange. CMI provides professional one-stop-shop services, enabling enterprises worry-free opportunities to expand their business. Our UK Data Centre provides a powerful platform to meet the needs of the financial sector, internet businesses and other digitalizing industries today and for the future,” added Dr Li.

Located in Slough Trading Estate, the CMI UK Data Centre houses more than 1,600 racks. It has obtained the Uptime Institute Tier III TCDD data centre standards and offers 99.99% service and power availability.

In addition to the reliable design of three individual fibre cable lead-ins, the facility is served by a dual power supply from two different power substations. The power system is supported by 2N Transformers and Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), which is equipped with 10-minute backup battery under full-load. The data centre’s cooling system is supported by N+1 free-cooling chiller units and N+3 water-chilled CRACs are served for each data hall, where six-minute chilled water storage is reserved for continuous cooling backup. The facility has an N+1 diesel generator configuration with fuel storage for 24 hours under full-load.

CMI is committed to providing customers one-stop-shop solutions and comprehensive services including value-added services such as professional colocation, cross-connect and remote hand support.

With its extensive global footprint of cable systems, points of presence and data centres, CMI will continue to advance its presence across the globe and maximize its data centre synergies to achieve efficient convergence and agility, providing global access with large bandwidth connectivity to international customers.

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile’s international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has 70 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 60T, and a total of 168 POPs. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data centre cloudification. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to international enterprisers, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 22 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056683/CMI_UK_Data_Centre.jpg