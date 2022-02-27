Breaking News
China not helping Russia evade sanctions: U.S. official

 Feb 27, 2022
Al-Araby

China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would “do profound damage” to China’s reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday. “The latest signs suggest that China’s not coming to the rescue,” the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia’s central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network. The official said that recent reports that some Chinese b…

