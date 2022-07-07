China Renaissance Has Been Selected to Join the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Partnership Program

HONG KONG, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China Renaissance Holdings Limited (“China Renaissance” or the “Company”; stock code: 1911.HK) is pleased to be selected by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization to become a member of the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Partnership Program at this year’s Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference, which was attended by China Renaissance Co-Founder Mr. Xie Yijing. As part of the program, China Renaissance will join leading investment, technology and professional services firms to support the Shanghai government to implement the city’s 2022 investment promotion program across four “new tracks” – digital economy, green economy, metaverse and smart terminals. The nine other program members are IQVIA, Ballard Power Systems, Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, Accenture, Roland Berger, Boston Consulting Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Oaktree Capital and GSR Ventures.

Launched by the Shanghai government in 2021, the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference aims to attract global investments and promote high-quality economic developments in the city. During the 2022 conference, officials and business leaders witnessed the signing of 322 investment projects valued at RMB565.8 billion (US$84.3 billion), representing a significant increase compared to the signing of 216 projects totaling RMB490 billion (US$74.9 billion) in 2021.

As a leader with a proven track record of supporting Smart Economy champions, China Renaissance will continue to bring the Company’s extensive experience in the global primary and secondary capital markets to act as a bridge between China’s capital markets with the rest of the world in support of the 2022 Shanghai Investment Promotion Program. Since its founding in 2005, China Renaissance has been dedicated to identifying companies with high growth potential and serving as a trusted partner to support their value creation journey. This includes successfully introducing high potential enterprises to Shanghai, such as Poizon, SenseTime, Navitas and Black Lack Technology, and providing investment banking services to hundreds of Shanghai-based companies, such as Zhenkunxing, ATRenew and Qinglang Intelligent.

Background on China Renaissance’s Core Business Segments: Huaxing Growth Capital, Investment Banking and CR Securities

Huaxing Growth Capital

Huaxing Growth Capital (“HGC”) is the flagship fund of the China Renaissance’s Investment Management segment and the principal private equity investment arm of the Company, which manages four USD-denominated funds and four RMB-denominated funds with a total Asset Under Management (“AUM”) of US$5.8 billion, as of December 31, 2021. Huaxing Growth Capital enjoys an unparalleled industry network and extensive market coverage by leveraging the comprehensive resources provided by the Company’s platform. In addition to acting as the partner of choice and a quasi-strategic investor for Chinese Smart Economy champions, Huaxing Growth Capital serves as a bridge that helps global investors reach attractive investment opportunities in China. HGC aims to explore growth opportunities in China’s emerging Smart Economy by capitalizing on the transformations across the consumer, industrial, healthcare and enterprise services sectors, as well as the technologies that enable the Smart Economy, namely the five core investment themes: Smart Technology, Smart Industries, Smart Healthcare, Smart Enterprises and Smart Consumerism.

Investment Banking

China Renaissance’s Investment Banking segment has maintained its leadership position in the private placement market for 17 consecutive years by advising leading companies across the technology, medical, enterprise services and other high-growth sectors.

CR Securities

CR Securities was launched in Shanghai in 2016. Being one of the first securities firms established in accordance with the 10th Supplementary Agreement of Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (“CEPA”), CR Securities has played an active role in the development of Chinese capital market, and was one of the first sponsors for companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About China Renaissance

Founded in 2005, China Renaissance (“CR”) is a leading financial institution that provides private placement and M&A advisory, equity underwriting, sales & trading, research, investment management and other services. Over the past 17 years, CR has been dedicated to identifying companies with significant growth potential and serving as a trusted partner to support their value creation journey.

CR has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with more than 650 employees. As of June 30, 2021, China Renaissance has advised on and invested in over 1,125 transactions with a total value of over RMB 1.4 trillion (~US$220 billion). As of December 31, 2021, the company’s private equity funds had an asset under management (“AUM”) of over RMB 49 billion (~US$7.7 billion).

CR Securities (formerly known as “Huajing Securities”) is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with Supplement X to the “Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)”. Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

