Foreign Affairs

China, Russia to hold joint naval patrol

Naval vessels from China and Russia will soon hold a joint maritime patrol in the western and northern waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The joint patrol, the third of its kind, is according to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the ministry said in a statement.

"This operation does not target any third party, and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," the statement added.

The two countries conducted their first ever joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean in October 2021, followed by the second one in September last year.

Source: Kuwait News Agency