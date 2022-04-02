Breaking News
China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

 |  Apr 2, 2022
Reuters UK

By Yew Lun Tian BEIJING (Reuters) -China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after the European Union warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China’s foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia. “China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don’t think our normal trade with any other country should be affected,” he s…

