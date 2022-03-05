Breaking News
China’s ZTE faces hearing over possible violation of U.S. probation

 |  Mar 5, 2022
Published by
Reuters UK

By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecom equipment maker, will go back to U.S. federal court March 14 to face a new accusation it may have violated its probation from its 2017 guilty plea for illegally shipping U.S. technology to Iran. The possible violation relates to an alleged conspiracy to commit visa fraud, according to a March 4 court filing in a Texas federal court. An indictment unsealed last March charges a former ZTE research director in New Jersey and a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology with conspiring to bring Chinese nationals to the U.S. with J-…

